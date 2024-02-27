Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 593,098 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Sunrun worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 58.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sunrun by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $74,250.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,396,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,456,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

