Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.0 million-$69.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.3 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $500.82 million, a PE ratio of 256.31 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

