Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after buying an additional 149,362 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

NYSE CB opened at $254.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $257.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

