CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on CI Financial and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.50.

Shares of CIX opened at C$16.66 on Monday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$12.01 and a 52-week high of C$18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.38.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. Analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

