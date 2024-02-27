Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
Cinedigm stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $263.55 million, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44.
About Cinedigm
