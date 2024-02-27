Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 248,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 190,214 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

OGE stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.