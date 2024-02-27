Citigroup Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,387 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of ON by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ON Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of ON stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on ONON
ON Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.