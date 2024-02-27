Citigroup Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,387 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of ON by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. Truist Financial started coverage on ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

View Our Latest Report on ONON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.