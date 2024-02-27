Citigroup Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,332,000 after buying an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $960,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FCPT opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

