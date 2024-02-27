Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 1,053.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Disc Medicine worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Disc Medicine by 2,709.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $70.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,194,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,541 shares of company stock valued at $21,937,644. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

