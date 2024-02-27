Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -615.38%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

