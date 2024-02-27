Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,176 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,229,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,804,000 after acquiring an additional 219,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,881,000 after acquiring an additional 870,362 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $252,374.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $252,374.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $6,747,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,840 shares of company stock valued at $12,860,645 in the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.69 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

