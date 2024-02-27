Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,809 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,285 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

