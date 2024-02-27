Citigroup Inc. Sells 19,201 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,201 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 201.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,938,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319,052 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $237,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,505,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,621,000 after buying an additional 111,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

View Our Latest Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.