Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,628 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,628 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEI stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -292.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

