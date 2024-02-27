Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,503 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Getty Realty worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8,776.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 68.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

GTY opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

