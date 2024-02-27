Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 725,271 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,433 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.16% of Citizens Financial Group worth $19,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after buying an additional 270,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:CFG opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

