City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP John A. Derito Sells 1,309 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

City Trading Down 0.8 %

City stock opened at $100.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.94. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.53. City Holding has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in City by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in City by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

