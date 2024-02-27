City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP John A. Derito Sells 1,309 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
City Trading Down 0.8 %
City stock opened at $100.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.94. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.53. City Holding has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
CHCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
