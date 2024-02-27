Civeo (CVEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Civeo to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Civeo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Civeo has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $33.13.

Civeo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -121.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Civeo by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 12.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 603,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at about $9,297,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Civeo by 32.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 390,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Civeo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVEO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Civeo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

See Also

