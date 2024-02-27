Civeo (CVEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Civeo to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Civeo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Civeo has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $33.13.
Civeo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -121.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on CVEO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Civeo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Civeo
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
