Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

Clarivate Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CLVT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,225,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,404,000 after buying an additional 412,826 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,167,000 after purchasing an additional 238,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,910,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Stories

