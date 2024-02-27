Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 347 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after buying an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,648,000 after buying an additional 324,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,143,000 after buying an additional 445,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

