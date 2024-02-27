Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 15th

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4033 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Clearway Energy Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE CWEN.A opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
