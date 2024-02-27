Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 15th

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4033 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CWEN.A opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

