Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.403 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Clearway Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Clearway Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 173.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 178.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Clearway Energy's quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CWEN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $21,485,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $8,081,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

