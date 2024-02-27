Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 15th

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.403 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Clearway Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Clearway Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 173.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 178.9%.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

