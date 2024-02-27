CNB Financial Co. (CCNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

CNB Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

CNB Financial stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $417.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.80. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised CNB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 27.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

