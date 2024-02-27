CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer Sells 3,220 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $86,843.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,437,705.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,838,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

