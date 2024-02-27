Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of CDRO opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

