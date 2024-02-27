Codexis (CDXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. Codexis has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,787,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,081,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,661,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 553,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 449,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 405,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Codexis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

