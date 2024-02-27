Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Dyk Robert Van Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) Director Dyk Robert Van acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $16,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,948.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Columbia Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.23. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLBK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 36.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 200.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.