Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOV opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $626.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In other Movado Group news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 31,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $968,510.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

