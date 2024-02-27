Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Triumph Group worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 506,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,421 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 120,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 64,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

NYSE TGI opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 2.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

