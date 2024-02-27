Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $365,000 Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,943 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Ambac Financial Group worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $753.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

