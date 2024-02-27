Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $311,000 in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPNS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

