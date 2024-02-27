Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 14,676 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Thryv worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Thryv by 1,180.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $692.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.96. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

