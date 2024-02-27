Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 34,999 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,999 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

