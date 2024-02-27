Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 38,348 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,348 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MODG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $57,769,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,234,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,638 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,511,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,446,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $442,308.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $442,308.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MODG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

