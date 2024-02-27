Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 5,924 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Tompkins Financial worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 214,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,011.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,454 shares in the company, valued at $426,588.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Shares of TMP stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $688.80 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.22). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

