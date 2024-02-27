Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 7,314 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of DXP Enterprises worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares in the company, valued at $21,314,334.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $568.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $39.89.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also

