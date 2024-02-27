Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Kaman worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KAMN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 30.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Stock Up 0.1 %

KAMN stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.90 and a beta of 1.19. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

KAMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on KAMN

Kaman Profile

(Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.