Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.25% of Compass Minerals International worth $14,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -41.10%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

