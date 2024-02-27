Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

NYSE LODE opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.07. Comstock has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Institutional Trading of Comstock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

