Concordia International (TSE:CXR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.04

Concordia International Corp. (TSE:CXR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CXRX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.04 and traded as high as C$26.50. Concordia International shares last traded at C$25.04, with a volume of 73,541 shares.

Concordia International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.04.

Concordia International Company Profile

Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

