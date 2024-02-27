Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 5,956 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Medpace worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,546 shares of company stock valued at $42,659,906 over the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $403.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $406.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.85 and a 200 day moving average of $282.74.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

