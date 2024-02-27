Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUR opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

