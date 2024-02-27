Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 156,962 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of AZEK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter worth about $1,731,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 57.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 46.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,234,000 after buying an additional 853,656 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

NYSE AZEK opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. AZEK’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,342,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

