Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,681 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of Photronics worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Photronics by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $34.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

