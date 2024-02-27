Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 159.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,203 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.47%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

