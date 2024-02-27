Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 12,183 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Encore Wire worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2,928.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 501.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 4.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 19.2% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 27,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $224.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $138.20 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.84 and a 200-day moving average of $194.22.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIRE

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.