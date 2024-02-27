Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 495,695 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,695 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wipro by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,859 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 853.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,526,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Price Performance

WIT stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.42%. Research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wipro

Wipro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.