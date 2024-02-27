Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 5,300 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Colliers International Group worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 91,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 1,059.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Colliers International Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 182,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares lowered Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

