Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Ero Copper worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 11.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 117,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 379,686 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 245.2% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 642,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 456,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:ERO opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.23. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

